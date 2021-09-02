The crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors is putting on in great trouble Subaru. The Japanese carmaker was forced to stop production at all its Japanese factories: the factories in Gunma, Yajima and Oizumi will remain inactive for four working days starting next September 7th. An important setback for Subaru, which in the first two plants mentioned assembles vehicles from different segments while in the third one, engines and transmissions.

The Japanese carmaker is not new to these decisions: already in April the Yajima plant had been closed for almost two weeks precisely due to the lack of these fundamental components. Subaru itself has admitted that it is still not clear what the impact will be that this crisis will have on long-term production, just as it has not been specified how much the company will suffer from a financial point of view. What is certain, however, is that Subaru is only the latest in a long line of car manufacturers that have had to intervene to limit the damage caused by this crisis: think of Tesla in China, Stellantis in Italy and France, or even to Toyota, which has even admitted that it wants to close 15 factories production in Japan in September.