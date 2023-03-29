The creation of the Global e-Subaru platform, co-devised with Toyota, allows different types of electric vehicles to be manufactured by using the same parts in the front, center and rear area. The base is completely new with an increase in passive safety by achieving good continuous stability. .

Not only the Solterra platform has been jointly developed by the two Japanese brands, but also a wide range of elements. In this development, both brands have contributed some good weapons to achieve a practical and coherent vehicle. Subaru provides all-wheel drive and mechanical safety technology while Toyota supplies the platform and the electrification of the whole.

The new Solterra It is a fully electric and ecological SUV, with a ground clearance of 21 centimeters, a total length of 4,690 meters, general lighting entrusted to LED technology, with a modern and striking image. The front stands out for the seamless hexagonal grille as in the Outback and Forester brand models, with its striking and stylized headlights, while the rear offers a ducktail-shaped spoiler and the sides stand out for their protruding fenders. The lower area has a total protector along the entire floor. The aluminum alloy wheels are 20 inches in diameter in the top-of-the-range version called Touring and 18 in the starter version, called Trek.

The interior is very spacious and bright with different finishes available in the upholstery of the seats, synthetic leather or fabric, while the panoramic roof, in the superior finish, allows the interior light to be important. The large size of the instrument panel located in the center of the dashboard with a 12.3-inch screen and another seven-inch screen in front of the driver’s eyes is striking. The multifunction steering wheel It is small in size with cams on both sides that allow control of the level of regenerative braking.

The wheelbase is very long and the flat ground surface allows you to reach a spacious interior, with 100 centimeters of separation between the passengers in the front and rear seats. The trunk is large, with a capacity of 452 liters, while the access gate to it is electric, with an adjustable opening position.

Two independent electric motors, one on each axis, offer a combined power of 218 horsepower and act at all times simultaneously with the permanent all-wheel drive and that take it up to a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour with a range that fluctuates between 465 and 610 kilometers. The system It has three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Power, in addition to the adjustments of the regenerative braking through the cams. The batteries are lithium ion with 96 cells and the recharges can be done with alternating or continuous current with a recharge time of 17 minutes from the existing 20% ​​to 80% with a guarantee of the brand for eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

In the security section, this model is offered with a pre-collision system (PCS), cruise control with dynamic radar, lane change assistant and alert, EDSS emergency braking, among others.

The prices at which it is traded this 100% electric Subarupart of the 46,750 euroyes (including MOVES III) up to 57,900 euros for the top-of-the-range version. In both cases the warranty is five years or 100,000 kilometers.