The first example for the Italian market of Subaru Solterra it was handed over to its owner. The first electric car from the house of the Pleiades was purchased by a businessman from Verona, with delivery carried out directly by the president of the Italian division of the Japanese brand Kunichika Koshimizu. “Solterra is a very important model for us, it represents the first step towards our electric future” declared the number one of Subaru Italy. “For this reason we have decided to celebrate the launch of Solterra with an intimate but special event: a delivery directly to the home of the first buyer of the new BEV.”

President Koshimuzu then continued, emphasizing one of the unique aspects of Solterra, viz attention to safety: “Thank you for choosing to drive a completely new car that maintains the values ​​of safety, fun and reliability that distinguish our brand. Safety confirmed by recent 5-star Euro NCAP certification and with high scores in all four assessment areas.”

The new electric SUV from the Pleiades brand is equipped with an innovative all-wheel drive system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors. Thanks to the configuration of the new architecture and theintegration of battery packs under the floor it has been possible to maintain a low center of gravity, as well as a high rigidity and resistance of the structure. The new Subaru Solterra is 4,690m long, 1,860m wide and 1,650m high, with a wheelbase of 2,850m. The powertrain consists of two motors, synchronous alternating current units located on both axles which respectively deliver 80 kW for a total system power of 160 kW. The 71.4 kWh battery it guarantees a range of approximately 460 km in the WLTP cycle. As far as charging is concerned, the new Subaru Solterra is compatible with an AC charger up to 6.6 kW and a DC charger up to 150 kW.