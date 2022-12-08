Subaru Italia participates in the initiative The Christmas of the Trees of the Municipality of Milan with the project “Subaru Solterra: The Christmas Experience”: an activity designed to raise citizens’ awareness of the importance of memories and the value of sharing them, which will be the protagonist of a special installation in Piazza XXV Aprile until 6 January 2023.

For Christmas, a holiday that more than any other creates opportunities for sharing and unrepeatable moments of happiness, Subaru took the opportunity to give life to a project of great social value: in partnership with AIMA, the Italian Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the brand will give life to the first ever collection of people’s most special memories. Give A Souvenir it’s a call to action to give a memory to those who no longer have any, which will result in a donation financed by Subaru to the non-profit organization which has been involved in assisting and supporting Alzheimer’s patients and their families in the field for over 35 years. Under the Subaru tree everyone will be able to contribute to the project by personalizing the postcards with the stories of their memories, also immortalizing new ones to take away with them through a special Christmas photographic set – in Piazza XXV Aprile in Milan – starring Santa Claus.

Among the various activities that will animate the corner, it will also be possible to view the trailer of the short film “Lost tracks” created by the young talents of the IED within Workshops – hub of experimentation and cinematographic training of IED and Anteo in full version on subaru.it/Natale: a short film with a captivating plot, centered on the theme of memory that emerges through the story of the protagonist. Subaru has in fact chosen to rely on a film of about 10 minutes to tell the concept of in a different way “Peace of Mind”, a fundamental value of the House of the Pleiades and of SOLTERRA, the first electric 4×4 of the Japanese brand. The result was a cinematographic product capable of bringing out the beauty and strength of the relationships that life creates and which are only apparently broken. Subaru has once again chosen to put people at the center of its commitment and on this occasion it does so through an initiative of concrete support for those who have to deal with the disease every day. All people who cannot physically deliver their souvenir to the Subaru corner will be able to share it on their social channels by tagging the brand and thus contributing to the charity project in favor of AIMA. In fact, for each instagram story shared by December 24th next. – using @SubaruItalia, @AlzheimerAima and #RegalaUnRicordo – Subaru will donate 1 euro to AIMA.