The sixth generation of Subaru Outback, launched in 2021, is now available in the new top-of-the-range Geyser trim, with off-road features. The Japanese SUV is powered by a Boxer engine 2.5 liters with 169 HP and has the Symmetrical AWD all-wheel drive to advance even on low-grip surfaces.

Subaru Outback Geyser, features

The advanced design of the Subaru Outback Geyser maintains the model's traditions, with a contemporary and distinctive aesthetic.

Subaru Outback Geyser

This version embraces it outdoor spirit with details like roof rails with green accents and increased load capacity, front and rear bumper protectors in gloss black, mirrors and antenna in glossy black18-inch alloy wheels in dark metallic tone.

Subaru Outback Geyser Outback Geyser Rear 3/4 Side protections Rear light Outback Geyser on the road Cockpit dashboard Subaru Outback Geyser

In addition to these elements, the Outback Geyser features spoilers and rear trim in gloss black, front and rear mud flaps, protections resin doors and rear bumper.

Cockpit, the interior of the Subaru Outback Geyser

The interior of the Subaru Outback is defined as a “traveling living room”with high quality materials, re-proposing the premium contents of the version Premiumincluding seats in Black Nappa leathermemory function for driver's seat and rear-view mirrors, electrically folding exterior mirrors with reverse tilt function, audio system Harman Kardon with 11 speakers, front and side cameras, and electric glass sunroof.

The interior of the Subaru Outback Geyser

To enhance functionality and usability, the Outback Geyser includes front and rear floor mats waterproofa waterproof low boot liner and a rear seat boot protector.

Subaru boxer engine and all-wheel drive

The Subaru Outback, built on the platform Subaru Global Platformis equipped with the engine 2.5 liter boxer direct injection from 169 HPcombined with automatic transmission CVT Lineartronic and all-wheel drive Symmetrical AWD.

Subaru Outback Geyser rear 3/4

It is also equipped with the system X-Mode which includes two driving modes: Snow/Dirt for uneven surfaces such as snow or dirt, e Deep Snow/Mud for more extreme conditions such as fresh snow, mud or sand. This system guarantees high simplicity and effectiveness of driving in various weather and road conditions.

ADAS

Subaru has enhanced its flagship with an advanced driver assistance system, called EyeSightwhich now includes new stereo cameras positioned forward on the windshield for greater coverage.

This system provides 11 functions, including the new one Autonomous Emergency Steering, which, in addition to the brake, can automatically activate the steering to avoid imminent collisions. Furthermore, new features have been introduced such as'Intelligent Speed ​​Limiter and theAdaptive Cruise Controlwhich now includes the Lane Centering Control and the Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control.

Front grill camera

When it comes to safety, the Subaru Outback is equipped with the Driver Monitoring System, a system that constantly monitors the driver's attention through a camera and warns him of signs of tiredness or distraction with acoustic and visual signals. This system also recognizes the drivers' facesautomatically adjusting the position of the seats, the rear-view mirrors and the temperature inside the passenger compartment based on the preferences you set.

Price

The price of the Subaru Outback in the Geyser trim is 54,450 euros. The range instead starts from 45,950 euros.

→ Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Style: €45,950

→ Outback 2.5i Lineartronic 4dventure: €48,950

→ Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Premium: €52,950

→ Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Geyser: €54,450

Photo Subaru Outback Geyser

