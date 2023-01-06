From 28 December 2022 Nicholas Torregiani was appointed President and CEO of Subaru, succeeding Kunichika Koshimizu as head of the Italian branch of the House of the Pleiades. 43 years old, graduated in Economics and Commerce with Executive Master in Business Administration at Polimi Graduate School of Management, Nicola Torregiani joined Subaru Italy in 2012 as Marketing Manager and, over the years, he held the roles of Sales Director and After-Sales Director.

Thanks to the excellent results achieved by him and his team, the Japanese company has decided to entrust for the first time to an Italian the role of President and CEO at the head of the Italian branch, which also includes the markets of Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania in its area of ​​responsibility. “I thank Subaru Corporation for this opportunity which represents a turning point in the history of Subaru Italia. My team and I are happy to take on this exciting challenge, meeting the significant changes that the entire automotive sector is experiencing, to concretely and creatively consolidate the excellence that Subaru represents and strengthen its presence on the markets of our competence”commented the new President.

Kunichika Koshimizu, who during his tenure had the merit of managing Subaru Italia during the difficult period of the pandemic, achieving corporate goals in an unfavorable context, he will play a prestigious strategic role within the Tokyo headquarters. From Subaru Italia, a wish has arrived to the outgoing President and to the new one for the achievement of future work objectives.