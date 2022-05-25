One of the most iconic icons of rallying in the 90s is about to return. Prodrive has released a teaser announcing the P25a sort of limited edition restomod of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI, thus celebrating the 25th anniversary of his winning WRC debut. According to the British brand, which in the past participated in first person in the successes of the Pleiades brand in motorsport, this special version will pay homage to both the award-winning rally car and the 22B STI road car, created precisely to commemorate the 1997 championship victory.

The ProdriveP25 will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and while waiting to see this special tribute to the Impreza WRX, the British brand has released an image showing the silhouette of the car, a teaser that seems to trace the first generation of two doors of the Impreza 22B, with the vent on the bonnet and the generous rear spoiler. Prodrive, however, said that pushing the P25 will be a more powerful engine than in the past, with a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder capable of producing more than 400 hp (the original engine was a 276hp 2.2 turbo boxer) mated to a semi-automatic transmission with a six-speed steering wheel shift instead of the five-speed manual of the original Impreza. Prodrive also claims the P25 will make extensive use of carbon fiber to reduce frame weight.

“The original Impreza 22B is considered Subaru’s most iconic and highly sought after”, Dave Richards saidthe founder of Prodrive “We wanted to improve everything that made that car so special by applying the latest technology to create our modern take on a car that has earned a place of honor in motoring history.” With the future of the Subaru WRX STI in the balance, this special celebratory car could appeal to many collectors. However, the number of copies and prices have not yet been released.