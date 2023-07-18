Subaru Corporation is 70 years old, the company that also brings together the automotive activities but that has its roots further away than the first car sold. In fact, the company’s history begins in the aeronautical field, with the Aircraft Research Laboratory founded in 1917 which later, following a reorganization, became Nakajima Aircraft Co. Ltd. Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd was founded on July 15, 1953. and on April 1, 2017 it assumed its current name of Subaru Corporation.

Subaru engaged on several fronts

The company is engaged in various sectors, with the automotive sector representing the main activity but not the only one: alongside vehicles, in fact, we find a commitment in the aerospace fields, industrial products, eco-technologies, production of buses and prefabricated housing business. Today the two pillars of the company’s business are the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Off-road and innovation

In the automotive sector, the company introduced its first vehicle in 1958, the Subaru 360, a mini-car designed to meet the Japanese government’s concept of a “people’s car”. Since then, Subaru has continued to deliver distinctive technologies and products such as the Leone, the first mass-produced all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle in Japan since 1972; the Legacy, which spearheaded the station wagon boom; the advanced driver assistance system EyeSight (in Japan since 2008); the Subaru BRZ sports car (2011) and the Solterra battery electric SUV (2022). Over the years, Subaru has received strong support from customers around the world by recording cumulative AWD vehicle production of 20 million units (as of 12/2021) and cumulative global sales of 5 million Subaru vehicles equipped with EyeSight .

The commitment in the aerospace sector

In aerospace, since 1958 with the first flight of the T-1, Japan’s first jet aircraft, the company has improved its technologies by participating in domestic aircraft development programs and international joint development programs. Subaru will continue to grow with three main businesses: defense programs, commercial programs such as the Boeing 787, and helicopter programs such as the UH-2.