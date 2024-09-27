Subaru, the world’s largest manufacturer of all-wheel drive cars and has been on the German market since 1980, has a loyal, albeit small, fan base in this country. Typical for the Japanese car manufacturer are four-wheel drive and boxer engines, which are characterized by a flat and short design as well as high stability. The 4.50 meter long Crosstrek also uses this combination. The rustically designed compact crossover is not a completely new model. Rather, Subaru renamed the predecessor XV Crosstrek on the occasion of its most recent revision.