Only 60 examples for the second generation of the Subaru BRZ called Touge 峠 for the occasion, a term which in Japanese is pronounced Toghè and means “mountain pass”. What does this have to do with a sports car? Toghé is a movement born in the homeland in the 1980s as a challenge between drivers to enhance their technique and the handling of their car along impervious mountain passes. That’s all. But let’s get back to the car…

This special edition of the BRZ is characterized by elements unique to the Italian market, thanks to which it takes on a precise identity. Let’s take an example: the ultra-light 18″ OZ racing alloy wheels with a 6 double-spoke design and weighing just 8.7 kg; made in Gold colour, they match perfectly with the Blue Pearl paint of the car. The original hubcap has also been replaced by a specially created one, which incorporates the Japanese Touge ideogram 峠 and the colors of this special version.

Exhaust terminals

Same music for the exhaust terminals specially designed by Supersprint, a company specialized in the production of sports exhausts, on which the name of the special edition Touge is laser printed 峠, visible on the upper profile. Even the external design, already significantly renewed compared to the previous generation, has been embellished with aesthetic elements by STI, directly from Japan.

Motor

As per Subaru tradition, the highlight is found under the bonnet: the new BRZ is equipped with a 2.4 L D-4S naturally aspirated engine producing 234 HP at 7,000 rpm and a torque of 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm. The pedal feel offers an immediate and spirited response, with 0-100 in 6.3 seconds.

Aerodynamics

Managing aerodynamics is an extremely important element in creating a sports car that is truly fun to drive. The turbulence that occurs around the car body when the air separates from the vehicle during high-speed driving makes the car unstable. In the new BRZ the flows and quantity of air are controlled, producing incredible straight-line stability, free of oscillations and handling less affected by turbulence when cornering.

Frame rigidity

In addition to stiffening the body structure, the new model has improved the rigidity of the mounting brackets of the steering gear, front chassis and rear stabilizer. The flex point of the frame has been minimized by increasing stiffness from the low load area, thus equalizing the torsional property of the entire frame. This has improved the responsiveness of the steering: the vehicle responds precisely to the driver’s requests, making the driving experience even more pleasant.