There Subaru BRZ second generation in Italy can be purchased in the special version in limited edition named Subaru BRZ Touge 峠. The name “Touge” represents a driving philosophy based on passion, freedom and pure driving pleasure. The second generation of BRZ maintains the fundamental characteristics of the previous one, such as the Boxer enginerear-wheel drive and handling, but adds superior performance and a renewed design for a more pronounced sporty appearance.

Subaru BRZ Touge limited series

The Subaru BRZ Touge 峠 is a super sporty numbered special edition with i 18″ OZ racing Ultraleggera alloy wheelsdedicated hubcap with the Japanese Touge 峠 ideogram, terminals of Supersprint exhaust with laser engraving of the name of the special edition, aesthetic accessories TSI and Subaru, among them spoilers and velvet carpets. Each unit is identified by a numbered door silland only 60 of these cars will be available in total.

Subaru BRZ Touge limited series

The dimensions have been optimized to improve the center of gravity of the car, with an increase in length and wheelbase, a decrease in height and a wider rear track, helping to reduce the center of gravity by 4 mm. Despite the larger engine and improvements in terms of safety, the weight has been optimized thanks to better materials.

Boxer engine

The new Subaru BRZ is powered by a boxer engine 2.4 L D-4S naturally aspirated that delivers 234 HP at 7,000 rpm and a torque of 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm. With 400 cc more displacement, it has an increase of 34 HP and 45 Nm of torque compared to previous versions. The new engine is coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox and transmits power to rear wheels.

The improvements can be seen on the road with the sports car’s acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h having been improved from 7.6 seconds to 6.3 seconds. The maximum speed is 226 km/h.

Subaru BRZ price

The price of the BRZ Touge 峠 limited series is 49,500 euros. This version limited to 60 numbered examples anticipates the arrival in Italy of the second generation BRZ.

Subaru BRZ Touge 峠 TECHNICAL SHEET

Engine: horizontally opposed 4-cylinder petrol, 4-stroke DOHC 16 valves

Displacement: 2,400 cc

Max power: 234 HP at 7,000 rpm

Max torque: 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm

Max speed: 226 km/h

Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 6.3 sec.

Gearbox: 6-speed manual

Weight: 1,295 kg

