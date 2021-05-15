La Herradura will host two simultaneous and important underwater photography / video competitions between the 28h and 30th of this month.

The XXXIII Andalusian Championship of Underwater Photography and the 1st Andalusian Underwater Video Championship, will have almost 50 competitors, all specialists, from all over Andalucía, during the last weekend if the month.

The First Councillor for La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya, and the Councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero, took turns to point out how important this event is for La Herradura and its accommodation sector.

In fact, Hotel Almijara has brought forward its reopening so that it can be the venue where the twenty, teams of two will be based during the competition, as well as the ten organizers of the event.

“The importance of the wealth of flora and fauna existing on the seabed off La Herradura, and the repercussion that the competition will have on the sporting and accommodation sector, is something that we are well aware of,” explained Councilor Daniel Barbero.

First Counselor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said, “It makes us proud because it confirms that the course taken by the Town Hall and the local diving clubs, etc, over the last few years was the correct one.”

The even is organized by the Andalusian Federation of Underwater Activities (FEAAS) and the Benalmádena Diving Club, with the support of the Board of Tourism as well as the local diving clubs.

