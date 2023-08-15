Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 20:32

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos paved the way for the offer of criminal non-prosecution agreements (ANPP) to 1,156 denounced for inciting the coup acts of January 8. The group is made up of people who were in the camp set up in front of the Army HQ in Brasília, most of which were arrested the day after the anti-democratic uprising.

The coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts said he did not oppose the proposal of the pact to the denounced since the crimes imputed to them provide for sentences of less than four years in prison. The manifestation takes place in response to a request from the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association.

Despite acknowledging the possibility of offering the ANPPs to the accused, Carlos Frederico Santos stressed that a pronouncement by the Federal Supreme Court on the subject is necessary. According to the deputy prosecutor, the Supreme Court has to recognize the formal possibility of reaching agreements in criminal actions already opened against the accused, which deal with crimes of medium offensive potential.

Carlos Frederico Santos argued that ‘it has not been proven that these defendants participated in a personal and direct way in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic and the Democratic State of Law’.

“In this new perspective, there is no incongruity in the position of the holder of the criminal action, precisely because the modification of the evidentiary scenario and the dissipation of the threats to the Democratic State of Law allow to conclude that the Criminal Non-Prosecution Agreement can prove to be sufficient, in the current internship, for the disapproval and prevention of the crimes under analysis”, he said.

If the STF recognizes the possibility of offering an ANPP to the accused, Carlos Frederico defends that the criminal actions opened against those identified as ‘incitors’ of the coup acts be suspended for 120 days.

According to the deputy prosecutor, measures would be taken during this period to make agreements viable with those who ‘formally and circumstantially confess to committing the criminal offense, as well as complying with other legal requirements’.

He pointed out that the ‘analysis of the criminal event involving the facts and circumstances that generated it is necessary, in order to reveal whether the agreement is sufficient for the reprobation and prevention of the crime’.

The coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts also asked that the defendants be summoned so that, if they so wish, they can contact the Attorney General’s Office to formalize the ANPP.