Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 16:38



Updated 4:55 p.m.

The sub-inspector of the Murcia Local Police, Diego Huéscar, received the Grand Cross for Sports Merit in Madrid, according to municipal sources.

His career as a self-defense instructor within the city’s Local Police force earned him this recognition from the Madrid Fighting Federation.

Huéscar received the award last Saturday, November 18 in Madrid at a gala designed to recognize disciplines associated with this sport. In this edition, two students of the sub-inspector were also awarded for having won the Spanish championship in this discipline in 2022: Catalina López Hernández in the female category, who currently works as the Mazarrón Local Police, and in the male category, Sergio Martínez García, Local Police of Cartagena.