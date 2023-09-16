Santa Margherita Ligure – A foreign tourist was hospitalized under code red at San Martino after a scuba dive in the body of water in front of Santa Margherita Ligure. The woman, perhaps due to emerging too quickly, felt ill and was therefore taken to the landing place.
While the 118 health workers were intervening he lost consciousness and for these reasons she was immediately transferred to the Genoese hospital.
#dives #Santa #Margherita #Ligure #falls #ill #hospitalized #code #red
Leave a Reply