Of everything like crazy people, because there are crazy themes. To the facts: to the bread, bread; and the wine, well it came. Enough of the conspiracies of ignorance and fanaticism, of misnamed fan journalists who scream, allegedly of “robbery and robbery” because they gave or did not give a goal or a penalty to the team that they force with the shirt and bugle. Scary, really! To the facts.

(You may be interested in: Marquines, the wall of Colombia: its spectacular shortcuts against Israel)

The Sub 20, with the right foot

Gustavo Puerta celebrates his goal against Israel.

In a one-on-one match against Israel, in which goalkeeper Marquines scored six goal balls (yes, 6!) and in which he was losing, Colombia managed to turn it around and get a fundamental victory from the start, 2- 1, in minute 90 with a shot from Captain Puerta, the brand midfielder. A key victory because the 4 best third-placed teams also pass to the second round.

The game came out poisoned and could well have been lost. But the team, at the hands of its goalkeeper, fought and had more courage than football to win. Of course that’s okay! Two details of a holiday Monday: in the final 9 minutes of discount, the Colombian ‘pelaos’ ‘cramped’, threw themselves to the ground, cut the rhythm of the game… Trade, we say! Heh! Go see. And two: that uniform B of the Colombia teams is very ugly. We played with the Venezuela shirt.

Millos: good and bad

Medellin vs. millionaires Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

A visitor draw is fine. Getting a point in Medellín is very good. But since the opening match of the semifinal home run B of the League took place, Millonarios gave away two points with the 2-2 final on Saturday. He was always up on the scoreboard and Medellín –with all due respect– was a meek and controlled mule. Millionaires gave away the victory, first with Stiven Vega, who missed the mark in the 1-1 header, and later, with the goal scored by the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero in a free kick in which he stopped badly, he guessed wrong and saw the ball that entered his post.

Undisputed culprit. Due to these types of specific plays, which are not minor or isolated details, the Millionaires led by Alberto Gamero has lost all the titles that were expected of him. Let’s be clear: from the start, Millos, more than winning a point, he lost two.

National, good and bad II

The same applies to Nacional, who, although his goalkeeper had saved him, was winning 0-1 in Pasto until the last play in which he was tied. The huge discussion is whether a play was penalized incorrectly in which it seemed, at first glance, that the ball entered the pastuso goal.

(Also read: Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag to those of Israel, viral video)

However, there is not a single TV image that makes it possible to be sure. In our League there are no sensors that make the referees’ goal clock vibrate, nor a hawk’s eye, nor the obligation to put extra cameras on the goal line or inside the goal. From my comfort in front of the TV, I agree with the referee: there is not enough evidence to say that the ball was a goal. Suppose that ball went in… There is no way to prove it. It’s an assumption! This time I am with the judge, even if the green fans, including those with press credentials, shout that they were “robbed”. Bah!

Guardiola and the City

You have to be very stupid to say that Pep Guardiola He is not a great coach because he has millionaire teams of great players.

Perhaps the first factor to be a great coach is to make sure that the teams hire with a champion pocket. Football belongs to the footballers, to Messi, Xavi and Iniesta, to Gundogan, De Bryune and Haaland, but it is also to Guardiola, without a doubt. The rest is from stubborn egotistical fanatics misnamed journalists. It is not like that.

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

​@MelukLeCuenta

More sports news

-It’s a before and after Guardiola… Last tango

-Piqué and Clara Chía respond to Shakira: this is their old acquaintance ‘love nest’

-Águilas Doradas embarks on its long-awaited flight to the final of the League this Monday