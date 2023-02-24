Guatemala City.- The Mexican National Team measured forces against Panama for the second time in this U-17 World Cup in the semifinal round, in which a resounding 5-0 victory was celebrated by those led by Raúl Chabrand at the stadium Doroteo Guaumuch Flores.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

