Surprise in Perugia: the Guardia di Finanza detected some irregularities in Luis Suárez’s Italian exam, which the Uruguayan passed last Thursday. The player would have known the questions before the test, “getting Italian citizenship with a scam”, according to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’.

The investigation was carried out by the Perugia prosecutor’s office and the Guardia di Finanza military, who are obtaining documentation from the university and sending various investigation notifications. A statement from the prosecution stated that “the investigation showed that the arguments of the tests were previously agreed with the candidate and that his grade was already assigned before the development of the same”, that “despite having verified during the distance classes a basic knowledge of the Italian language”.

The investigation had begun in February due to several events that occurred at the University for Foreigners of Perugia and in recent days several media were questioning themselves about Suárez’s lightning trip, whose examination lasted less than half an hour. The ‘Corriere della Sera’ wondered two days ago “how nice it would be to talk with the teachers who examined the Uruguayan”, since “they found a genius capable of passing a test that normally lasts two hours in such a short time.”