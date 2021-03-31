Luis Suarez it is at a very important moment. The Uruguayan has 19 goals with ten games to play. In this way, he has in mind to be Atlético’s best scorer in LaLiga of the 21st century. The mattress fans are very excited about him, not only in this campaign for that possible League title, but also for the future.

Despite having several difficult moments, especially in the Champions League where he does not score as a visitor, the truth is that his goal against Alavés gives him confidence. Suárez needs to ratify those great initial feelings and show that he is sweet. In general terms, the data does not lie: 19 goals in 25 games (0.76 per game) that lead to him being very close to the best version of Falcao with 24.

But that is not the only challenge for Suárez: he is only four goals away from equaling Messi as LaLiga’s ‘Pichichi’ with 23 goals. A hypothetical achievement that would reflect the failure of Barça to let him escape towards Atlético.



Happy at Atleti



Luis Suárez has always stated that he is happy in this adventure. Despite starring in the occasional controversial gesture when being replaced, the truth is that he feels at home. This is how Daniel Enríquez, one of his discoverers, revealed: “Atlético is a South American profile. They are very comfortable and will continue at Atleti. They are already making history at Atlético by temperament. It made him very emotional to score a goal for Madrid. to be close to the ‘Pichichi’ and it will always be like that. Atlético is a South American profile. “

