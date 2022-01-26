The front Luis Suarezone of the latest news in the call for the Colombian National Team, spoke this Wednesday about his expectations with this call and his chances of playing against Peru, this Friday in the tie against Qatar.

Statements by Suarez

Without a goal: “The lack of a goal can happen in any team. The National Team has been working well, but we have no luck going forward. I am sure that we all want to do it in the best way. The goals are not being given, but we are convinced that they will arrive, and we hope it will be against Peru”.

Pressure: “We have to be calm in order to celebrate a goal again in this game.”

Emotional part: “We are professionals to work, not only physically but mentally. We have to be prepared for these situations. I repeat: we know what to do at all times, we are mentally strong so that when we have the opportunity, we can achieve it”.

Granada: “One has been working at his clubs, he also came from a scoring drought of almost two months, I didn’t rush and two goals came against Getafe. That’s how it can happen to us, our forwards have gone games without scoring, but they can do it here. If I have the opportunity, I hope to contribute”.

Peru: “We have seen the videos of their matches, Peru comes with a clear idea worked on for years. We focus on what is ours. We have to become strong in Barranquilla.”

References: “Those who come to the National Team are experienced players, they are our references: James, Falcao… they give us confidence, which is what one needs for a second call.”

Minutes: “I’ve been doing my job at my club. The time has come and I’m happy about it.”

