Brothers Pedro and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz They share a single passion since they were children: music. Let’s remember that both founded the Peruvian band Arena Hash in 1986, and since then it was one of the most recognized groups in the country until their separation in 1992. However, Pedro and Patricio sought to stay current through music and other forms of art. . It would be thought then that they had the initiative to dedicate themselves to art; however, this was not to be. Their grandfather on his father’s side served in an important art entity in the country. In this note, find out all the details.

Patricio maintained in an interview that his relationship with Pedro is excellent. Photo: composition LR / Capture America TV

Who was the father of the Suárez-Vértiz brothers?

Pedro is known for telling many stories of his childhood through his social networks. Thus, on his official Facebook account, he commented that his father, Hernando Suárez-Vértiz, was a multifaceted man, but he also had a love of art in several of his aspects.

“Hernando was called my father, and he left when he was 19 years old. He was a sculptor, painter, restorer, professor of architecture, photographer, consultant, inventor, wise in all subjects. (…) He was unique and incomparable, so much so that I would like my children to remember me as I remember him”wrote.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz said that his father passed away in 1988 and it was a great loss for him and Patricio. Photo: Facebook / Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.

What did the grandfather of Pedro and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz do?

After learning that Pedro, Patricio and their father dedicated themselves tirelessly to art, it was Pedro himself who told what his grandfather did, who could be the one who had the initiative to instill the subject in future generations.

“My father’s father was twice director of the School of Fine Arts, so my father lived surrounded by brushes, books, clay and oil paints”, said.

Germán Suárez-Vértiz was the brothers’ grandfather. Photo: Facebook / Álvaro Suárez-Vértiz.

Why was Patricio Suárez-Vértiz not in Peru for many years?

After Arena Hash broke up, Patricio released his first self-titled solo album in 1995. Hits like “Disco bar” can be heard on it. However, at the end of 1998, the artist moved to Miami, United States, to continue his dream of internationalization. After two decades, in 2022, Patricio returned to Peru and his public received him in a good way. The youngest of the brothers could be seen participating in various productions, among which “The Great Chef: Famous” stands out.