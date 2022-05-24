Luis Suarez it is told to El Larguero from Cadena Ser trusting some background relating to his recent farewell toAtletico Madrid but also returning to the previous experience at Barcelona. The Gunslingerwho will now look for a new team, commented on his feelings after the salute to Colchoneros and not only.

ATHLETIC – “I would have liked to stay at Atletico Madrid, yes. Also because I was told that I would have to leave the day before my goodbye”, he said Suarez. “Rafa Alique (Atletico’s communications director) told me the day before my farewell, that they would say goodbye. I didn’t know anything. I’m 35 and I was also thinking about my future. We had a meeting with the club in December. , we decided to speak in February and Alique told me they would greet me and I said ‘well, at least someone from the club tells me something’. He too was presumably surprised, “his words. See also Cali self-destructed: he allowed himself to tie in the epilogue against Junior

MBAPPE ‘AND MESSI – A passage also on some of his colleagues, albeit rivals: “Did I know anything about Mbappé? No, nothing about his renewal. Messi I swear he didn’t tell me anything”. About Messi: “His goodbye him to Barcelona? He told me that he would have to sign on Thursday, then that same day his wife Antonella called mine to say they would leave”.

FUTURE – Now the decision relating to the next experience that will have to allow him to take part regularly in Qatar 2022: “I want to get to the World Cup well and therefore I will not think about money but to find a level project from a sporting point of view, therefore in Europe even if I receive many calls from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina “.

