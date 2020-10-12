Despite the fact that Atlético has dropped four points after a victory and two draws, the expectations placed on Suárez continue to excite. Simeone’s men are ‘co-leaders’ in draws to zero with Huesca de Míchel (with two more matches), but no Atleti player had scored two goals in their first three games since 2017. Records that raise the figure of the Uruguayan in the sistem of the ‘Cholo’.

If defensive solvency (a goal conceded in three games) is an incentive, so is Súarez’s effectiveness, especially on the day against Granada. Against Huesca and Villarreal it cost him more to appear. This does not mean that the new rojiblanco striker still has a lot to say on the pitch.

Suárez already accumulates several milestones with the mattress team: he is the first debutant over 30 years of age to score in his first official match with the red and white shirt. Also, he is the longest-lived footballer to score a goal in the First Division in his debut with the red-and-white shirt.: has marked with 33 years and 246 days. Otero was the oldest to score in LaLiga in the First Division.

The discoverer of Suárez already recognized AS in an interview that the killer was right to go to Atleti: “I was the youth coordinator of Nacional in 2000. We signed Suárez from a baby soccer team and you could already see that he was a player for Atlético because of his conditions. “ In addition, he also alluded to the figure of Simeone: “He has aimed very well with Suárez. He is ideal, he already showed it against Granada. He knows he will make history.”

