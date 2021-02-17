The Athletic was made with a triumph of great merit in Granada. Devastated by casualties and visiting a difficult stadium, he was able to take all three points thanks to goals from Llorente and Ángel Correa. To measure up to Levante recovers João Félix, Giménez and Vitolo, Simeone being able to make a call with 18 players from the first team.

Great news for the coach, but there was also a less positive section in the last game. In Granada, Mateu Lahoz showed five yellow cards, all of them to the Atlético players, where several arrived after protests, since there was no violent game or a high number of fouls (the Valencian referee pointed out 14 from locals and 20 from visitors). Luis Suárez and Saúl in the first half and Savic, Koke and Carrasco in the second they were the ‘graced’ with a card.

Some yellow ones that place the Atlético players on the razor’s edge. In the case of Suárez and Saúl, it was the fourth card in the League. In Savic’s the ninth. Koke for his part adds seven and Carrasco three. Therefore, Atlético visit Levante with three warned players. If Suárez, Saúl or Savic see the yellow in the Ciutat de València, they will have to complete a penalty cycle Y they will not be Saturday before his own Lift in the Metropolitan Wanda.

Looking a little further, going from game to game, after the double commitment against Levante Atlético will have to visit Villarreal, a stadium always very complicated for the rojiblancos. And then the derby against Real Madrid appears. Four games of maximum complication for Atlético and where three of its basic pieces are to a card of having to forcibly miss an encounter.