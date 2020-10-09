Has with the Uruguayan national team Luis Suarez successfully mastered the start of the South American World Cup qualification phase. In Montevideo, the charrúas beat the eleven of Chile 2-1. Then the Pistolero, who had scored the lead from a penalty, was available to the association’s own television station (via mundodeportivo.com) Question and answer.
And of course, his move from FC Barcelona to Atlético Madrid, which was associated with a lot of background noise, was the dominant topic. In this context, Suárez lamented “the manners that could have been better”. After six years with the Spanish giant, the striker would have wished that “he had been treated differently”, that he had been talked more about and not about him.
Suárez had grateful words for his former club colleague Lionel Messi: “I was not surprised that Messi spoke up for me in public. I know him too well for that. I also knew about his pain in this matter. What me most hurt was the feeling of being kicked out. ”
Emotional pain, which Suárez also made a tear or two flow, as he himself admits. Especially in the week of his move to Atlético. “Those days, between Thursday and Sunday, until my debut in Madrid, were very difficult. I had to cry a lot because of the whole situation.”
But by now the sadness of his departure from Barcelona has given way to the joy of his successful start in the Spanish capital. Because on his 20-minute debut against FC Granada (6: 1) the striker scored twice and was also able to prepare a goal.
