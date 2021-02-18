“Age is just a number”. A set phrase that can be applied perfectly to refer to Luis Suárez. It seems that the years do not pass for the Uruguayan, who at 34 is the top scorer in the Spanish League with 16 goals. In August 2020, Lucho was one of those targeted by the Barcelona leadership, during the crisis after the 8-2 against Bayern Munich. In an attempt to find those responsible, Josep Bartomeu, president of the Catalan club, let him go and he found a new team in the Spanish capital. He arrived at Atlético de Madrid in September and showed that he was still at a very high level.

“I see myself enjoying a lot the moment that I am living today in the elite of football,” said the Gunman in an interview with ESPN Uruguay. And he shot at those who let go of his hand and did not trust him: “Some did not believe that I could continue to be at this level. But I have the same desire and I hope to continue competing to the fullest next year and whatever until I realize it. that I got there. No one is going to get me out, I’m going to decide“.

With 16 goals in 19 games, the Uruguayan forward is the league’s top scorer. But he himself acknowledged that when he came to the team Mattress, I did not imagine that he was going to adapt as quickly as he did.

“I did not expect this moment that I am living today at Atlético, but I am enjoying it very much. Because sometimes the changes are good to be able to enjoy again. I want to try to help and contribute what I can with my years of experience ”, he confessed.

And he explained that part of his great performance is due to the confidence that Diego Simeone’s coaching staff gave him. “I am grateful because both the coaching staff and the teammates believe in me, they trust and that is something that one tries to pay for with goals or whatever,” he said.

Suárez gave several compliments to the Argentine coach and said that his greatest virtue is what he generates in the players.

Suarez talking to Simeone. Photo: EFE.

“Cholo is a coach who gives him a lot of confidence in the player. When it comes to setting up the games, he corrects many things. At my age, he continues to correct things and I accept them without any problem because there is a reason the coach. Capable of being your age, you think you have everything done, but there are tactical details that can still be learned, “explained Suárez.

And he added: “The Uruguayan and the Argentine have the intense way of living the games and that does not vary much. What changes you is that there are sometimes that you have a coach who explains to you ‘If you hit there between those two defenses, you can generate a scoring chance’. And another that tells you ‘Pick there between those two, you’re going to score the goal and you’re going to score another two or three more.’ The latter are coaches who motivate you, who excite you and those are messages that come to you and give you a lot ”.

With 55 points, Atlético de Madrid is the only leader of the Spanish tournament. He has six more points and one game less than Real Madrid. On Saturday they will host Levante at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the Spanish League and on Tuesday they will play home in Bucharest, to face Chelsea for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.