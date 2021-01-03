The saying goes that a year of snows, a year of goods. We will see. But it can be used to apply it to an Atlético, who got three points on the horn that can be vital. Mendizorroza’s grass held up very well and Alavés made it very difficult for Atlético. Suárez scored the decisive goal before entering discount. Before Marcos Llorente and Felipe did it, on their own doorstep. Atlético remains strong in the first position.

Marcos Llorente scored Atlético’s first goal this year. The past was his, since he became one more footballer to a decisive player, with a lot of weight in a top-level club like the rojiblanco. And Marcos Llorente wants to start this year as the past ended. In Vitoria he made one of his rides, with a subsequent shot at the net. He was lucky, since Laguardia poisoned the shot. But luck must be sought. And one of the maxims of any base coach is that the player tries the shot. So Marcos Llorente scored in the fiefdom where he began to stand out … as a defensive midfielder.

Atlético went to rest ahead on the scoreboard. Without making frills, because the game did not allow it, but he was serious, focused, without making mistakes. Alavés did not allow Atlético anything and tried to suffocate the rojiblancos in the middle, where neither Koke nor Lemar felt comfortable. The encounter was of fight, of pressure, of putting the leg, of not leaving even a meter to the rival. Atlético attacked more to the left, with Carrasco giving depth to his team. It didn’t do much damage, but at least it tried. Alavés entered from the right, with Edgar. He didn’t do anything remarkable either, but Hermoso felt he could never relax.

The second half began with an Atlético having the ball, aware that he had achieved the most complicated. The match ended in favor of him in the 60th minute with the expulsion of Laguardia, who cut off a penetration by Lemar in the bud. Martínez Munuera showed him yellow, but once the VAR was consulted he changed cards and showed him the red one. Alavés, who protested the move, was left with one less player, another handicap for a match that was already red and white. Simeone’s men had chances to score the second goal to give him peace of mind in the face of the scoreboard. Carrasco and Suárez sinned generously by preferring to give a death pass rather than score and the Uruguayan striker failed to score 0-2 ahead of Pacheco.

Alavés moved the bench and with fifteen minutes Joselu and Lucas entered. The Vitorian team had their best chance from a set piece, with a Lejeune header hitting the post, with Oblak already beaten. The scare put fear in the body of an Atlético that allowed his rival to arrive alive at the end of the match. The Madrid team rejoiced and in an unfortunate action the goal arrived at Felipe’s own door. The rojiblanco team did not finish the match and suffered a lot. When he got back into the game, the play from 1-2 came, with penetration by João Félix and a pass to the far post for Luis Suárez to score unopposed. The Uruguayan loses a lot outside the area, but inside it is deadly. There are few like him. The players celebrated the goal in style, aware of the importance of taking the three points.