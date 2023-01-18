Debut with a bang for the striker who scores and wins his first trophy with the new club.

A special debut for Luis Suarez that wet his debut in Brazil, with the shirt of Gremioscoring a hat-trick in the match by Super cup won 4-1 against Sao Luiz. As if that weren’t enough, for him, and for him, even the Cup raised to the sky.

The Gunslinger he also received a beautiful standing ovation before the match and, probably also thanks to this extra motivation, Suarez paid off with a set in 38 minutes…

The centre-forward’s first goal came in the 4th minute, with an unstoppable shot for the opposing goalkeeper. Then here’s the encore and also the final hat-trick with two goals in the 30th and 38th minutes.

The second half saw him then be replaced to the applause of his new fans who also dedicated many chants to him.

On social networks, even the photos of the perfect evening for the Gunslinger who also had his picture taken with the trophy he just won at the 2023 Recopa Gaucha.

January 18, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 10:19 am)

