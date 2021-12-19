Atletico Madrid are not having a good time and the same goes for Luis Suarez. Last night the Colchoneros lost 2-1 in Seville – third consecutive defeat in La Liga – and the Uruguayan striker was still dry on goals (last goal on 7 November, with Valencia).

El Pistolero was replaced by Cholo at 1-1 after 57 minutes and blurted out at his coach: “Piece of m …., always the same,” he said as he walked off the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán lawn. Suarez didn’t say hello to Simeone, he sat on the bench throwing his shin guards and covering his face with his hands. In short, there is not much air in the Atletico house.