The signing of Luis Suárez begins to give profitability. Diego Pablo Simeone needed goal urgently and with his arrival it seems that the problem will not be so serious. In their first matches has shown a efficiency face to door that was not seen in the Atlético de Madrid for years. The start of the Uruguayan season is more than exciting.

Has played 216 minutes divided into four parties in which has scored three goals and has given an assist. Or what is the same: participate in one goal every 54 minutes. Figures that show that he has adapted perfectly to the style of Cholo and that he continues without losing his scoring nose. Further, He has done it with a double FIFA date in between, with the fatigue supposes to have played two parties more with Uruguay (in which he has scored three goals) and adding a round trip of thousands of kilometers.

If we compare it with the first games of other great athletic forwards in recent years, only Radamel Falcao comes close to Suárez’s numbers. The Colombian, in the league, scored three goals in his second game and two in the third, in which he also gave an assist. However, he did it in 338 minutes. Average participation in goals is one every 56 minutes, slightly lower than the current athletic nine.

Neither Antoine Griezmann, that although he became the fifth top scorer in the history of Atleti, his first matches were unpromising: He was unable to score or assist. Something similar happened to Diego Forlan, that despite arriving after having been Golden Boot in the VillarrealIt took him several weeks to adjust. Scored just one goal in his first four league games.

By Luis Suárez its effectiveness can also be highlighted. According to LaLiga data, the Uruguayan has fired nine times and five of them on target. This means that 60% of their shots on goal end in a goal., key aspect considering that Atleti is not a team that generates as many chances as other teams in the tournament.

Now, will have to maintain those good numbers in Champions League, a tournament that has choked him in recent years with the FC Barcelona shirt. Are you up for the challenge, you starts in Munich against Bayern next Wednesday.