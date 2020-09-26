The Uruguayan chameleon. We are having the bad habit of keeping the last photo and it is convenient to look at it in perspective. Luis Suarez It is a colossal signing for him Athletic, because the price is a joke, because it stands as the flag of the new project and, incidentally, relieves pressure João Félix. The charrúa already assumed stardom naturally in the Liverpool. Suárez is a chameleon, who can play with attack partners of different profiles and on different systems, as he demonstrated in the Ajax, in Liverpool, in his national team and, of course, in the Barcelona. In the last seven seasons, he has never dropped below 25 goals or ten passes in all competitions. Yes Simeone He has insistently asked him to be flexible so that his stars shine near the rival area.

Wounded pride. Perhaps the state of his knee, which has been thoroughly examined, may generate doubts with the workload that Profe Ortega usually puts in, but the desire for revenge, the desire to vindicate himself and that untransferable self-love endow his signing as the most interesting of all that have happened in the Spanish market this summer. Ivan Zamorano He used to call that “playing with blood in the eye”, which is a graphic way of expressing the desire to show Barcelona that their cycle does not combine in the past tense, that there is still a lot of football and many goals in those boots and what to know rising from adversity is part of the journey of the chosen. I’ve bet he’s over 20 in all three competitions.

Messi’s orphan. Leo He did not want to miss the farewell to his best partner, but, coldly and harshly, he wanted to make it clear on his social networks that his friendship with Suárez was going to be for life, while his relationship with Bartomeu it’s going to be simply irreducible. The Argentine no longer bites his tongue and it is hard to believe that this detachment is not going to affect his football, especially, seeing how Barça, as a result of its disastrous economic management, is decapitalizing its players. He looks like his squad is not going to improve on what they had last season and Koeman It will not be easy for him to revive the team with the permanent noise of sabers in the less and less noble area of ​​the Barça club.