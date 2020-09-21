He Athletic he keeps looking for market options, especially for his lead. According Sports world and Deportes Cuatro, there is already an agreement between the mattress team and the Uruguayan Luis Suarez. To the forward, still culé, they offer him two seasons and a good salary to try to convince him. A proposal that Suárez likes and that Barça would be willing to give him the letter of freedom to thus comply with Koeman’s request to give him an exit.

As AS learned, Atleti works in three operations. The first in the arrival of Suárez, but also in the possible departure of Morata or Costa. In the case of the Madrilenian, his future may be at Juventus on loan. Sky Sports He clarifies that the transfer of Morata to Juventus would be closed at 10 million plus a purchase option of 45 kilos. This is the way that Atleti shuffles to save his token. On the other hand, the exit from Costa seems more difficult since there are no offers to date.