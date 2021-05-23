Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid’s top scorer, “21 goals in La Liga”, could not hold back his tears, after his team was crowned the Spanish League championship, it is unbelievable!

Thus, the Global Goal site, in its French version, said in its report after the “38th round” and final match of the competition, which was ended by “Al Atleti” with a 2-1 victory over Valladolid, who was relegated to the second division.

The site wondered, saying: Who would have expected or predicted that Suarez, who was transferred last summer from Barcelona to Atlético, after a failed attempt to play for Juventus, would be crowned champion of Spain ?!

Stressing that there are not many who expected this, but Suarez responded to everyone, in particular the Barcelona administration, and starred with “Al Atleti” and scored 21 goals in the league this season, the last of which was the goal of the title, which is – by the way – the fifth title of the Uruguayan international star, after the four titles. He scored with Barcelona in 15, 16, 18 and 2019.

Suarez spoke to more than one television and radio network after this great achievement, and said: What I lived with Barcelona last summer was difficult and cruel. The way they got rid of me was not decent. They despised me and underestimated my value.

He added: “The Atlété” has opened its arms to me, hello, and received me the best reception, and for this I will remain grateful and grateful to this club.

He said: Many people have suffered as a result of what happened to me in Barcelona, ​​the first of which was my wife and children, and the suffering was daily. I spent many years in the world of football, but I did not experience the pain and suffering that I witnessed in the summer of last year.

Suarez praised his new team, and said that he had presented a great season, despite all the difficulties he faced, especially in the second round of the competition, and said: Despite these difficulties, we were the best and the most regular and stable in level.

And about his friendship with the Argentine star Lionel Messi, and the reaction he expects from him after winning the “La Liga” title, Suarez said: I completely trust that he will be happy with what you have achieved because we are friends.

It is noteworthy that Suarez and Messi, whose teams competed in the “La Liga”, will meet again during the Copa America, where the Uruguayan and Argentine teams signed the same group and meet on June 15th.