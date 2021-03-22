Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Uruguayan international star Luis Suarez scored the goal of Atletico Madrid’s victory over Deportivo Alaves in the 28th round of the La Liga, to join a very special list that reached or passed the 500-goal barrier, and includes 4 other players still playing until now, and they are on Standings: Cristiano Ronaldo (788 goals), Lionel Messi (759 goals), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (570 goals) and Robert Lewandowski (541 goals).

Suarez’s goal is his No. 19 goal in the “La Liga” this season, and he ranks second in the scorers’ ranking for this competition, after Lionel Messi, who is ranked first with 21 goals.

With this goal 500, which raised his tally to 19 goals with “Al Atleti”, Suarez became the first player in Uruguay’s history to reach this number of goals, and most of his goals were scored with Barcelona (198 goals), while he scored 111 with Ajax Amstradem, and with Liverpool. The Englishman has 82 goals, and has scored 15 goals with the Groningen team and 12 goals with the Nacional team, while he has scored 63 goals for his country so far, for a total of his goals with Atletico are 500 goals.