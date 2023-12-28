Russian Ministry of Defense: the Su-35 fighter covered the bombers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation and drove it away

The Su-35 fighter protected the bombers in the special military operation (SVO) zone from aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which eventually interrupted the mission. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A Su-35S pilot named Ivan was supposed to escort and cover the bombers. During the mission, the pilot noticed an enemy strike group in the air.

“I carried out targeting of this group, according to the instructions of the command post, I got closer and set it up to attack,” the military man said. The Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation was driven away and stopped performing its mission. All Russian aircraft returned to the departure airfield, having completed their combat mission.

In July, the first deputy general director of the Rostec state corporation, Vladimir Artyakov, said that Russia had doubled the production of Su-35 multirole fighters and Su-34 fighter-bombers.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.