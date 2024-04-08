Su-34 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) liquidated the command post and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the South Donetsk direction in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Monday, April 8.

The flight crew struck targets with high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC), without entering the enemy's kill zone. This made it possible to complete the combat mission without endangering the lives of Russian military personnel.

“Our combat mission is assigned to us by control points with which we maintain contact in the air. We also interact between aircraft in the air to better perform the combat mission,” said Su-34 pilot Mikhail.

After completing the mission, the fighters returned safely to the departure airfield.

Earlier, on April 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense provided a video of the work of the flight personnel of the Russian Aerospace Forces on Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern Donetsk direction. The bombing of Ukrainian strongholds and manpower was carried out using high-explosive bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC).

At the end of March, the military department showed how Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold in the southern Donetsk direction. The bombing was carried out with high-explosive aerial bombs with UMPC.

In the middle of last month, it was reported that the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the Avdeevka direction using unguided aircraft missiles of the S-8 type. Before returning to the airfield, the Su-25 crews conducted an anti-missile maneuver in the air, shooting at false thermal targets.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

