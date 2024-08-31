Russian aviation bombed Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region border area

The crew of a Russian Su-34 carried out a strike on a concentration of forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. This reports Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian aviation struck enemy units with bombs with a universal planning and correction module. Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment, the crew returned to the departure airfield.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that during the military actions in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than eight thousand servicemen. The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed 76 tanks, 36 infantry vehicles, 67 armored personnel carriers, 521 combat armored vehicles, 242 cars, 56 artillery pieces, 16 multiple launch rocket system launchers, and five anti-aircraft missile systems.