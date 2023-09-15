RIA Novosti: Su-34 got the ability to carry long-range cruise missiles

Russian front-line Su-34 fighter-bombers have the ability to carry long-range cruise missiles (LCRCM). This is reported by RIA News with reference to an informed source.

It is noted that they have already been used during a special military operation in Ukraine. “The missile is not new, like the aircraft, but they have not been used in one complex before, and the new solution increases the variability of the use of both the missile and the aircraft,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

It is also noted that the Su-34 successfully hit a Ukrainian military facility using such a missile.

Earlier it became known that the Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces was the first to use the FAB-1500 M54 with UMPC, which turns free-falling bombs into guided ones, during a special operation. The ammunition was assembled from scratch, since the modules that were used on smaller caliber products did not fit the FAB-1500 M54.