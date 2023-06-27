Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian group of troops “Center” destroyed the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansky direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group Alexander Savchuk on June 27.

“In the Krasnolimansky direction, Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Center group of forces launched an air strike, as a result, the enemy’s command post, stronghold and temporary deployment point were destroyed,” he said.

Russian attack aircraft and army aviation crews carried out missile strikes on more than 10 enemy manpower and firepower concentration areas. In the area of ​​​​the village of Chervonaya Dibrova, an enemy stronghold was destroyed with the help of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system. And also in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry and the Torsky section, artillery hit units of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on June 25, Savchuk said that the crews of Su-34 bombers had destroyed a warehouse and three strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that the group’s artillery destroyed an armored combat vehicle, two infantry fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks of the enemy in the Krasnolimansky direction.

On June 24, the head of the press center of the Zapad group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that the crew of a Su-34 ZVO fighter-bomber launched a missile and bomb attack on the temporary deployment point of the 28th separate rifle battalion in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kupyanka direction.

On May 17, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed the departure of a Su-34 fighter-bomber in the NVO zone. The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers are on combat duty around the clock at home airfields.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.