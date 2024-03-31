MO: Su-34 Russian Aerospace Forces attacked a command post in the South Donetsk direction

The crews of Su-34 fighters attacked the command post and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction, writes RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (MOD).

As the department indicated, Su-34s of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) struck in the special operation zone (SVO).

The Russian military used FAB-500 unguided aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC). Thanks to them, it is possible to deliver precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of combat contact.

Previously, the Russian Armed Forces thwarted five attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out a rotation in the South Donetsk direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to transfer troops in the area of ​​the villages of Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye and Priyutnoye.