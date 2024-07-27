Su-34 fighter crashed in Volgograd region during scheduled flight

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the Volgograd region, the Defense Ministry reported. The pilots managed to eject.

According to the Defense Ministry, the crash occurred during a scheduled training flight. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives; it is known that the plane crashed in an uninhabited area. “The flight was carried out without ammunition. There is no damage on the ground,” the Defense Ministry reported on the incident.

The preliminary cause of the plane crash was named as a technical malfunction; a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working on the scene.

Photo: Al.geba / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Footage from the crash site has been released

The first reports of a possible plane crash appeared around 2:00 p.m. Volgograd residents who witnessed the crash they saidthat the plane crashed in the Serafimovichsky district near the village of Bobry-2, a strong fire broke out at the crash site. According to residents of nearby settlements, the pilots ejected with parachutes and survived.

A video posted by the Telegram channel “112” shows thick smoke coming from the forest belt. “The cloud is already getting big. Yes, it’s burning,” says the voiceover.

Earlier this week, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed

On July 25, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in a forest in the Kaluga Region. According to the Defense Ministry, the aircraft crashed during a scheduled flight. The helicopter crashed in an uninhabited area, which is why there was no damage on the ground. The crew members on board the Mi-28 could not be saved. A technical malfunction was named as the cause of the incident.

In June, in another region, the Irkutsk Region, a Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing. There were seven specialists from Avialesookhrana and three crew members on board; they survived. The aircraft was performing aerial work to detect forest fires. When landing on a site selected from the air, the helicopter’s propeller hit an obstacle.