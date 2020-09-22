In the Tver region, a Su-30 fighter crashed during a training flight. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Western Military District.

According to the agency, the plane fell into the forest, there is no destruction on the ground. The pilots successfully ejected, after landing they got in touch. At the moment, the crew has been evacuated to the home airfield.

“The plane crashed in a wooded area. There is no destruction on earth. To establish the causes and circumstances of the incident, a commission from the Western Military District was sent to the scene of the accident, ”the press service said.

On September 11, it was reported that a Bekas X-32 airplane made a hard landing near the village of Nikolskoye, Michurinsky District, Tambov Region, resulting in the death of the pilot. The aircraft was used to irrigate fields. According to preliminary information, the pilot touched the wires.