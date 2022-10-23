“112”: Su-30 fighter fell on a two-story residential building in Irkutsk

A military plane crashed in Irkutsk. On Sunday, October 23, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to him, this is a Su-30 multi-role fighter that took off from a local aircraft factory. Presumably, the board fell in the Novo-Lenino microdistrict on a two-story residential building.

Information about the injured or dead as a result of the incident has not yet been received.

On October 17, a Su-34 aircraft crashed in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory. The aircraft crashed near a residential building, as a result of which, according to official figures, 14 people were killed and 42 others were injured. The Department of Defense cited an engine fire during takeoff as the cause. The aircraft was on a training flight, both pilots managed to eject.