A Russian Su-27 fighter flew into the air on Friday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea. This is reported by TASS with reference to the National Center for Defense Management of the Russian Federation.

The department reported that Russian airspace control facilities today detected an air target approaching the Russian state border. In this regard, the Su-27 fighter was raised from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District.

Thus, the crew of the Russian fighter jet approached a safe distance to the object. It is noted that it turned out to be a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force.

As specified in the NTSUO, after the turn of the American military aircraft from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned to the airfield. The flight of the Su-27 took place strictly in accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace.