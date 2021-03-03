Two US Air Force B-1B bombers moved on Wednesday over the Baltic Sea to the Russian border, reports RIA News with reference to the national defense control center of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the crew of the Russian Su-27 fighter identified the detected air targets as strategic bombers B-1B of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Baltic Sea. Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation were not allowed.

It is emphasized that the flight was carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

Earlier it was reported that US bombers first arrived in Norway for a training exercise. Aircraft from 7th Squadron from Dyce Air Force Base in Texas were airlifted to Norwegian Air Force Base Erland. According to General Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of the US Air Force’s European contingent, joint exercises with allies such as Norway are helping to hone deterrence and defense skills and enhance stability in the region.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the territory of Norway is becoming a springboard for NATO’s entry into the Arctic.