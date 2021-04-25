The Su-27 fighters of the Baltic Fleet held a training session to protect the Russian border and strategically important military facilities from a missile strike, the head of the information support department of the press service of the Western Military District for the Baltic Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Roman Martov, said on April 25.

“As part of the planned flights, the pilots of the Su-27 fighters of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation unit conducted a training exercise, during which they worked out the elements of air combat with a conditional enemy, as well as the conditional use of aviation weapons,” he said.

As follows from the training scenario, the simulated enemy planes violated the Russian border and tried to launch a missile and bomb attack on strategically important military targets. After receiving a signal about the invasion of aircraft into the country’s airspace, the Su-27 fighters rose to intercept, found, identified the aircraft of the mock enemy and destroyed them.

The flights were carried out both during the day and at night. More than 10 crews of the Baltic Fleet Su-27 fighters were involved in the training.

On April 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the new Su-34 fighter-bombers as suitable for combat service in the Arctic. For several weeks, the aircraft successfully performed the assigned combat training missions in the most difficult arctic conditions.