The Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the combat work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the Donetsk direction in the special operation zone on Thursday, November 2.

As a result of the work of the attack aircraft, camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian military were eliminated. Missile launches at targets were carried out in pairs from low altitudes. In addition, heat traps were released at the end of the flight.

The fighters successfully returned to the departure airfield, where the aircraft were inspected by engineering and technical specialists. After the necessary maintenance, the Su-25s were prepared for the next combat mission.

Earlier, on November 1, it was reported that in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), VKS fighter aircraft shot down two Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft. This happened near the settlements of Kuroyedovka and Novoselovka.

Before this, on October 28, the Ministry of Defense also reported that air defense systems also shot down Su-25 and MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlements of Daryevka, Kherson region, and Ternovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

