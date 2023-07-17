Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in the Krasnodar Territory during a training flight over the Sea of ​​Azov

Su-25 attack aircraft crashed into the Sea of ​​Azov near Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory) during a training flight. This information was confirmed by the press service of the Southern Military District. TASS. The pilot of the aircraft was pulled ashore, however, according to preliminary data, it was not possible to save him.

The crash happened in front of the tourists

The attack aircraft crashed in the Shcherbinovsky district of the Kuban. Eyewitnesses saw the plane fall into the water, after which a helicopter with rescuers moved to the place. People initially took what was happening for training.

The footage taken by eyewitnesses shows that the pilot managed to eject.

The pilot broke his legs and became entangled in the parachute, but was able to hold out until rescuers arrived.

According to preliminary data, the pilot broke his legs during splashdown and swallowed water, after which he was covered with a parachute – he got tangled in the lines, but for some time he was able to hold out on the surface. He was taken to shore in critical condition, where an ambulance was already waiting.

According to another informationthe pilot spent ten minutes under water – his life jacket did not open, and he was drowning until the fishermen pulled him out of the water.

They tried to resuscitate the pilot for about 15 minutes, but to no avail.

The preliminary cause of the crash of the Su-25 called engine failure

The Southern Military District reported that the Su-25 attack aircraft crashed during a training flight.

According to preliminary dataa technical malfunction of the aircraft led to the disaster.

Specialists from the Ministry of Defense and special services arrived at the scene to establish the reasons for the plane crash. Destruction as a result of the incident was avoided, no civilians were injured.