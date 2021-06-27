The activity in Formula 1 returns; now the mexican pilot Sergio Czech Pérez will seek a new podium with the Red Bull Team at the Styrian Grand Prix, where it will start from the fourth position.

For its part, his teammate Max Verstappen will start from pole position looking to stay as the best driver in the Formula 1 and win the championship.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris will follow Verstappen, while Czech Pérez will run from fourth position.

The tapatío comes from conquering two podiums in a row after a difficult start to the season with Red Bull; at the Styrian Grand Prix he will try to stay in the top three again.

