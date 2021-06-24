Last weekend there was enough spectacle during the GP of France. For the next two weekends, Formula 1 will race on the same circuit, namely the Red Bull Ring in Austria. That may sound like we’re going to see a rerun of races, but the weather gods seem to be making the first race more exciting. A lot of rain is forecast for the Styrian area this weekend.

Especially on Friday and Saturday there will be a lot of water falling from the sky, but as it looks now, it will also rain on Sunday during or just before the race. Meanwhile, temperatures fluctuate around 25 degrees. This means that the track also dries up quickly and the conditions on the track can change very quickly. And that makes for a spectacle, because when do you switch to the slicks and how much risk do you take during your qualifying lap?

Yet we have seen before that the weathermen and women were completely wrong when it came to rain during an F1 weekend. If that’s the case, then we won’t see two of the same races over the next few weekends. Pirelli has brought different compounds for the GP of Styria and the GP of Austria. We’ve seen the effect the rubber can have on a GP before this season, so we should be seeing two different races anyway.

Dates and times of the 2021 Styria GP

Friday 25 June 2021

1st free practice: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 26 June 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 27 June 2021

Race: 3:00 p.m.